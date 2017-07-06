China's 166 student peacekeepers pass UN exams, 300-strong force ready to undertake operations overseas

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/6 14:09:43

Photo: Xinhua


 

Photo: Xinhua


 

Photo: Xinhua


 

Photo: Xinhua


 

Photo: Xinhua



Photo: Xinhua


 
 

Photo: Xinhua


 

Photo: Xinhua


 
All 166 students in the second training session of China’s Ministry of Public Security for the United Nations peacekeeping operations have passed their examination, Xinhua reported on Monday. More than 300 members of the peacekeeping force are now officially included in the United Nations Peacekeeping Capacity Standby Mechanism and are ready to undertake peacekeeping operations overseas. 


Posted in: MILITARY,CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus