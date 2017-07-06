China's 166 student peacekeepers pass UN exams, 300-strong force ready to undertake operations overseas

Photo: Xinhua
All 166 students in the second training session of China’s Ministry of Public Security
for the United Nations peacekeeping operations have passed their examination, Xinhua reported on Monday. More than 300 members of the peacekeeping force are now officially included in the United Nations Peacekeeping Capacity Standby Mechanism and are ready to undertake peacekeeping operations overseas.