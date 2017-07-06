Four Seasons Hotel Beijing highlights work of artist Cui Fenghua

Artist Cui Fenghua Photo: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Beijing

Art is the lifeblood that pumps through the heart of China's capital. As the cultural and political center of a country of more than one billion people, Beijing's unique art scene spans from grassroots artist enclaves to the studios of world-class painters, sculptors, filmmakers, writers and more. For Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, art is a part of the brand's philosophy, which is encapsulated in its Artist in Residency 2.0 program called Connect & Transform.The first of its kind among international hotels in the city, the Four Season's Connect & Transform program showcases the work of free-spirited painter Cui Fenghua who has been the artist in residence since October 2016. During her tenure, Cui has created dozens of stunning pieces of art and donates a portion of each sale to the nonprofit organization Educating Girls of Rural China.Under the banner of Connect & Transform, Cui creates art across a broad range of disciplines, including installation, sculpture, multimedia and paper creation. Her pieces utilize a variety of objects, including paper, pearls, rare stones, silk, wine corks, dirt, and things she collects from the people she meets at the hotel.Cui also draws on her experience mingling with hotel guests as inspiration for her works, which are on display throughout the hotel in areas including the lobby, Opus Terrace and the Italian restaurant MIO.Born in Shandong Province, Cui is a sensitive soul whose spiritual heartache led her to quit her full-time job and become an artist. For her, art is not a professional pursuit, but a form of meditation that manifests as physical progressions through time and space.It has been said that the wisest among us are those that know they know nothing at all. This philosophy guides Cui's brush as she attempts to understand the world around her through art. To fully appreciate her talent, the viewer must step back and observe the pieces from a broader perspective in which each of us is mortal and stands alone in the face of a vast, unknowable universe."Cui wishes to cultivate an approach that avoids the stylistic distractions of most contemporary paintings," said Yang Art Museum executive curator Mizzy."Using her own unique, psychological and spiritual style of painting, she paints the diary of her life. Each painting, whether it is an abstract world or still life, captures a moment in her life. They reflect the emotions of her turbulent relationship with herself."