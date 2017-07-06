Pakistan conducts training launch of ballistic missile: army

Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a training launch of a short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile, the military said.



An army statement said that the missile namely "NASR" has a range of 70 km.



"Pakistan has successfully undertaken a series of training launches and tests and trials during the current week for validation of new technical parameters of NASR' with enhanced range from 60 kms to 70 kms and flight maneuverability," said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations.



This weapon system will augment credible deterrence against prevailing threat spectrum more effectively, including anti-missile defenses, it said.



"NASR" is a high-precision weapon system with the ability of quick deployments.



The country's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who witnessed the launch, appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of the army and congratulated scientists and engineers on achieving this significant milestone toward Pakistan's credible deterrence capability.



He expressed confidence in effective command, control, safety and security of all strategic assets and measures being taken to augment these.



"You are our real heroes, the unseen, we owe you our gratitude," he told a gathering of engineers and scientists involved in the missile system.



President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while conveying their appreciation have lauded the efforts of all those involved in the missile tests and trials.

