Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

"I actually don't have a brother who works at a ticket sales company; all I wanted to do was collect money."So said an illegal concert ticket seller surnamed Liu after he was detained. Liu swindled hundreds of people by claiming that he could get tickets to famous Chinese singer Xue Zhiqian's concert in Beijing in June. Liu told people that his brother works at a ticket sales company and that he was able to get tickets but ran away to Tianjin after he received the cash. The angry fans called the police, who arrested Liu in a hotel on June 23. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)