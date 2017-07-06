When an expat friend leaves

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





There is a saying, "You don't know what you have until you have lost it," but in this case, I knew exactly what I had - a great friend, the kind of friend whose presence brought you joy, stimulating conversation and laughter. She left China for good on July 29, and I have been crushed ever since. I keep thinking, "So, this is what everyone has been talking about all these years."



I did not even get to say a proper goodbye. It was no one's fault. I had to work, and she had to catch a flight. Her departure was also sort of sudden. One day I am thinking there is time to hang out and catch up after her thesis is in and the next she is leaving, her tickets already bought.



I can still remember the last time we spent a day together. She had just handed in a draft of her thesis, and we spent the day together to celebrate. We ate and talked about everything, including men. I introduced her to my favorite alcoholic beverage in Beijing, and we just chilled.



I have never truly understood this kind of loss it until now. Who knew being the "expat left behind" was a thing? To be honest, up until recently, I had thought my other expat friends were just being drama queens.



"Come on! It's not like you can't call or WeChat, right?" I thought.



Now, I am singing a different tune, and the sudden about-face is a bit scary. Could it be that I did not care as much about my other foreign friends who left China for good? Although I did not feel the same, I have known some of my other friends for years in comparison to my friend who left last week, so that can't be it.



To better understand why I was feeling such a deep sense of loss, I turned to the Internet, and I think I made a breakthrough. I did not get to see my friend in the last six or seven days before her departure, which means no goodbye hug, no sharing memories over dinner or a drink, just a phone call. I think this is where it all went wrong for me.



According to psychotherapist and expat, Dhyan Summers, separation can be more difficult for the people left behind than those who leave, and one way to come to terms with it is to "acknowledge your sadness."



"If someone we care about leaves, it hurts," she writes. "It is important to allow yourself to experience the bittersweet subtlety of feelings before your friend leaves."



Reading that line was my eureka moment. I realized that I had not truly acknowledged how I felt about my friend's leaving.



Summers said we might feel "warmth, tenderness, closeness, sadness and even anger" when our friends leave, and looking back, I probably ignored a few. I usually express those feelings when I see a friend for dinner or drinks before they leave, but we never got to meet.



She said, "It also helps to share your feelings with the person who is leaving and allow him [or her] to share the feelings as well." The good thing is that I can still contact my friend and share my feelings. It's not the end of the world, at least, not today.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.