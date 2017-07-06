I am wiser than you think



As a person born in the late 1990s, I am always teased by people who are eight to 10 years my senior. They call me a post-00s child. (Befriending the young, July 4). It angered me because I am much more mature than people born after the year 2000, most of whom are still in school.



The TV shows, comic books, and anime that people born in the late 1980s watched and read are also a part of my childhood, which means we have common topics to talk about. So, instead of looking down on me and saying, "Oh, you know nothing. I shouldn't talk to you about this." People should give me a chance.



What's funny is that my niece who is 12 told me that she doesn't like children who are five or six years younger than her. I asked her why, and she replied, "They are too naive. We cannot communicate smoothly. It's too embarrassing." What can I say?



Nowadays, if anybody teases me about my age, I don't treat it seriously.



It is not wise to judge a person based on their age because age cannot stand for everything, and being young does not mean a person knows nothing.



Ruo Lan, by e-mail

Cities and subway cultures



Whenever I travel to a new city, one thing I must see is its subway (Muzzled by Tokyo's politeness, July 3).



So far, the most horrible one I have taken has been New York's Metro system. Beijing's subway may be the worst during rush hour, but New York's is in a very deplorable condition.



Before going to New York, one might imagine that the home of the Statue of Liberty and other iconic places like Wall Street is bright and welcoming everywhere, that there are no dark corners with unpleasant scenes, and getting around is a breeze. But this image will be crushed after you take the subway.



The New York subway is pretty dirty and old. You can see cans, bottles and newspapers lying on the ground and there's no barrier between the subway car and the platform. It's easy for a person to fall onto the track.



Homeless people are also everywhere. A friend who has lived in New York for 10 years said, "If you haven't encountered a homeless man who happens to pee on your shoes, then you cannot say that you are a New Yorker." After hearing this, I decided not to be a New Yorker.



The New York subway has been in operation for hundreds of years, while Beijing's subway is comparatively new. In short, every city in the world has its own subway culture, and that should be a part of what visitors experience too.



Zhang Mei, by e-mail



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.



