Tianshenggang and Henggangsha Bridges successfully joined in East China

Photo: Xu Congjun/People.com.cn







Photo: Xu Congjun/People.com.cn

Tianshenggang Channel Bridge and Henggangsha Connection Bridge were successfully joined on July 3. The two bridges are part of the Shanghai-Nantong Yangtze River Bridge linking Zhangjiagang and Nantong in East China's Jiangsu Province. The construction of the Shanghai-Nantong Yangtze River Bridge started in 2014 and the bridge is expected to shorten the travel time from Nantong to Shanghai Municipality to one hour by train. It is the world's largest long-span, heavy-duty highway and railway steel arch bridge.