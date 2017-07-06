Cambodia deports 74 Chinese suspects in telecoms fraud

Cambodia deported 74 Chinese suspects involved in telecoms swindle cases to central China's Hunan province on Thursday afternoon, a senior immigration police official said.



"Chinese police had sent a plane to pick them up from Cambodia after we decided to deport them," Major General Ouk Hai Seila, chief of the investigation and procedure department at the General Department of Immigration, told Xinhua.



The deportees, including 21 women, were arrested on July 1 by Cambodian authorities during simultaneous raids on 12 locations in Phnom Penh city, Kandal province and Kampot province, he said, adding that they would face legal action in China.



They were suspected of using VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol, a type of internet phone service) from Cambodia to threaten and extort money from victims in China, he said, adding that a number of telephones and laptops were seized during the crackdowns.



Seila said the raids were launched following a request from the Chinese Embassy to Cambodia.



In telecoms fraud, scammers often use overseas servers to make scam calls to their victims in China, claiming to be court or police officials, noting that the victims' bank accounts had been breached, so they have to transfer the money to a separate safe account.

