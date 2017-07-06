China to create fair legal environment for domestic, foreign firms

Chinese government will improve the legal environment to ensure domestic and foreign companies registered in China enjoy the same treatment, according to an official statement Wednesday.
To create a fair legal environment, China will make more regulations and policies that further stimulate market vitality, according to the statement following a State Council executive meeting presided over by Premier Li Keqiang
.
The move will promote the healthy growth of private investment and raise the country's attractiveness to foreign investors, the statement said.
China will also use more high-quality assets to attract different kinds of investment through public-private partnership for investing in new infrastructure and public utilities.
Government-involved investment funds will be guided to focus on public services, poverty relief and infrastructure projects, and to enhance support for the country's "Made in China 2025" plan.
To get rid of unreasonable constraints for investors, the government will also continue to streamline administration, delegate power to lower levels and improve regulation and services.