Expert calls for ending ideological differences in S. Sudan

A South Sudanese expert on Wednesday called for efforts to end ideological differences and form a unified approach to solve the more than three years ongoing violence in the world's youngest nation.



Jacob Dut Chol, senior lecturer of political science at Juba University said differences in approach and interests could prolong violence in the oil-rich and yet impoverished country.



"There is no way you can solve (South Sudan) crises when you are divided whether you are on the UNSC or national level, obviously you will not see comprehensive approach to solve conflict," Chol told Xinhua in Juba.



This came on the heels of the June efforts by the internationally backed East African bloc Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) calling for peace deal revival to include all opposition groups and chart a new peace approach to the conflict.



IGAD mediated the now weakened August 2015 peace agreement between President Salva Kiir and his former First Vice President Riek Machar in the transitional unity government.



The political science don said the South Sudan conflict needs unified approach from the big powers which have neglected it behind the Syria crises and yet unabated violence has created huge refugee crises in the region putting increased pressure on meager resources in host countries like Uganda, Sudan and Ethiopia.



South Sudan descended into violence in December 2013 after political dispute between President Kiir and his former deputy Machar led to fighting that pitted mostly Dinka ethnic soldiers loyal to Kiir against Machar's Nuer ethnic group.



The 2015 peace agreement to end the violence was again violated in July 2016 when the rival factions resumed fighting in the capital forcing Machar to flee into exile.



The conflict has killed tens of thousands of South Sudanese and displaced millions of others.

