Animals at a local zoo in Chongqing try to sleep their way through the city’s unbearable summer heat. (Chinanews.com)

Animals at a local zoo in Chongqing try to sleep their way through the city’s unbearable summer heat. (Chinanews.com)

Animals at a local zoo in Chongqing try to sleep their way through the city’s unbearable summer heat. (Chinanews.com)