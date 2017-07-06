Happy birthday:



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Take care that you do not overextend yourself today. You might start out with a ton of energy, but if you try to tackle too many tasks, you will run out of gas very quickly. Knowing how to pace yourself will be extremely important. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



It will be useful to take a step back and try to understand where others are coming from today. Putting yourself in other people's shoes will help you see things in a brand new light. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Fortune will favor the bold today. This will be a good time for an adventure that will get your heart pumping. Education will be highlighted today. Take a class, join a club or start a new hobby. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



A nice bit of money is headed your way. This does not mean you can go crazy when it comes to spending, however. People will be more willing than ever to listen to what you have to say today, so let everyone know what you expect from them. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You will be able to infuse your evening with fun and creativity if you allow your imagination to run wild. Excessive spending will be your downfall today so take part in activities that will not stretch your budget. ✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You may find yourself in need of a good listener today. Oddly enough, you will find what you are looking for outside your normal circle of friends. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



The keen intuition you enjoy today means no one will be able to hide anything from you. It will almost be like you can read other people's minds. If someone has been deceiving you, they will not get away with it for much longer. ✭✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Nothing will happen by chance today. For every cause there will be an effect. It may look like someone who doesn't deserve it is getting off easy, but everything will balance out in the end. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



If others are critical of you do not assume they are just jealous. They just might have a point. Perhaps it's time for a little bit of self-reflection. Money issues may become an issue if you do not keep your purse strings tight. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Communication will be vital today. A loved one who needs your love, support and attention will try to open up to you about a personal problem. Your financial luck is looking up! ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



If you find yourself in trouble, you will not need to look far for help. Your family and friends will do everything possible to assist you, all you have to do is be willing to let them. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You will have to make certain sacrifices today if you want to get ahead of the competition. A recent streak of bad financial luck will reveal what those sacrifices are. Physical exercise will be a great stress reliever. ✭✭✭