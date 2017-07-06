puzzle
ACROSS
1 Evening, in Naples
5 Needle
10 Smallest merganser
14 Anonymous people
15 Word with "tube" or "city"
16 Leaning Tower city
17 They're harmonious
20 Exhaust output
21 "Not ___, later maybe"
22 A single crunch
23 "___ takers?"
24 Leaf vein
27 Disposed of a dragon
29 Where the rain falls mainly on the plain?
32 "Able was I ___ ..."
33 Harley, in slang
36 Raccoon relative
38 Aria singers
41 Chips in a can
42 Cellular stuff
43 Fast no longer
44 Fix with a needle
46 Ill-considered
50 Places in correct positions
52 "And stuff like that"
55 Extinct cousin of the kiwi
56 Hawaiian necklace
57 Engine coolers
60 Singers with class?
63 Conceal
64 Glowing cookout leftover
65 Genesis man with a murderous brother
66 Fling
67 Begins the betting
68 Rattling breath sound
DOWN
1 ___ up (recovers from a booze binge)
2 Coat for a tooth
3 What a new cook depends on
4 Is the inquiring type
5 Easy basket
6 Diplomats, e.g.
7 By an unknown author, in poetry
8 Timer divs.
9 Historical period
10 Was in the Bond trade?
11 Abuse
12 Suffix that takes things to the extreme
13 Is no longer
18 Red, white and blue country
19 ___ wait (plotting)
24 Like some musical keys
25 Tennessee's state flower
26 "The Fresh Prince of ___-Air"
28 What a historian can answer
30 Simple writing
31 Be under the weather
34 Adjective in a health store
35 Causes irritation
37 Russian ruler, once
38 Exam not penned
39 Showing no compassion
40 "Game, ___ and match"
41 Cause of royal insomnia, in a fairytale
45 St. John's athletes, for a time
47 Microscopic organism
48 Reddish brown
49 Bug
51 Sideshow performers
53 Arena seating levels
54 Engine part
57 Behind
58 Caen cleric
59 Aspen lift
60 U.K. clock setting
61 "7 Faces of Dr. ___" (film)
62 Durocher in the Baseball Hall of Fame
solution