Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/6 17:43:39

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Evening, in Naples

  5 Needle

 10 Smallest merganser

 14 Anonymous people

 15 Word with "tube" or "city"

 16 Leaning Tower city

 17 They're harmonious

 20 Exhaust output

 21 "Not ___, later maybe"

 22 A single crunch

 23 "___ takers?"

 24 Leaf vein

 27 Disposed of a dragon

 29 Where the rain falls mainly on the plain?

 32 "Able was I ___ ..."

 33 Harley, in slang

 36 Raccoon relative

 38 Aria singers

 41 Chips in a can

 42 Cellular stuff

 43 Fast no longer

 44 Fix with a needle

 46 Ill-considered

 50 Places in correct positions

 52 "And stuff like that"

 55 Extinct cousin of the kiwi

56 Hawaiian necklace

 57 Engine coolers

 60 Singers with class?

 63 Conceal

 64 Glowing cookout leftover

 65 Genesis man with a murderous brother

 66 Fling

 67 Begins the betting

 68 Rattling breath sound

DOWN

  1 ___ up (recovers from a booze binge)

  2 Coat for a tooth

  3 What a new cook depends on

  4 Is the inquiring type

  5 Easy basket

  6 Diplomats, e.g.

  7 By an unknown author, in poetry

  8 Timer divs.

  9 Historical period

 10 Was in the Bond trade?

 11 Abuse

 12 Suffix that takes things to the extreme

 13 Is no longer

 18 Red, white and blue country

 19 ___ wait (plotting)

 24 Like some musical keys

 25 Tennessee's state flower

 26 "The Fresh Prince of ___-Air"

 28 What a historian can answer

 30 Simple writing

 31 Be under the weather

 34 Adjective in a health store

 35 Causes irritation

 37 Russian ruler, once

 38 Exam not penned

 39 Showing no compassion

 40 "Game, ___ and match"

 41 Cause of royal insomnia, in a fairytale

 45 St. John's athletes, for a time

 47 Microscopic organism

 48 Reddish brown

 49 Bug

 51 Sideshow performers

 53 Arena seating levels

 54 Engine part

 57 Behind

 58 Caen cleric

 59 Aspen lift

 60 U.K. clock setting

 61 "7 Faces of Dr. ___" (film)

 62 Durocher in the Baseball Hall of Fame

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus