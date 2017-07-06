puzzle





ACROSS



1 Evening, in Naples



5 Needle



10 Smallest merganser



14 Anonymous people



15 Word with "tube" or "city"



16 Leaning Tower city



17 They're harmonious



20 Exhaust output



21 "Not ___, later maybe"



22 A single crunch



23 "___ takers?"



24 Leaf vein



27 Disposed of a dragon



29 Where the rain falls mainly on the plain?



32 "Able was I ___ ..."



33 Harley, in slang



36 Raccoon relative



38 Aria singers



41 Chips in a can



42 Cellular stuff



43 Fast no longer



44 Fix with a needle



46 Ill-considered



50 Places in correct positions



52 "And stuff like that"



55 Extinct cousin of the kiwi



56 Hawaiian necklace



57 Engine coolers



60 Singers with class?



63 Conceal



64 Glowing cookout leftover



65 Genesis man with a murderous brother



66 Fling



67 Begins the betting



68 Rattling breath sound

DOWN



1 ___ up (recovers from a booze binge)



2 Coat for a tooth



3 What a new cook depends on



4 Is the inquiring type



5 Easy basket



6 Diplomats, e.g.



7 By an unknown author, in poetry



8 Timer divs.



9 Historical period



10 Was in the Bond trade?



11 Abuse



12 Suffix that takes things to the extreme



13 Is no longer



18 Red, white and blue country



19 ___ wait (plotting)



24 Like some musical keys



25 Tennessee's state flower



26 "The Fresh Prince of ___-Air"



28 What a historian can answer



30 Simple writing



31 Be under the weather



34 Adjective in a health store



35 Causes irritation



37 Russian ruler, once



38 Exam not penned



39 Showing no compassion



40 "Game, ___ and match"



41 Cause of royal insomnia, in a fairytale



45 St. John's athletes, for a time



47 Microscopic organism



48 Reddish brown



49 Bug



51 Sideshow performers



53 Arena seating levels



54 Engine part



57 Behind



58 Caen cleric



59 Aspen lift



60 U.K. clock setting



61 "7 Faces of Dr. ___" (film)



62 Durocher in the Baseball Hall of Fame





