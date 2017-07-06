Guangdong Luofugong Museum opens doors with CAFA exhibition

Mongolian Horse (2012) by Shen Hongbiao on display at the Guangdong Luofugong Museum in Guangdong Province Photo: Courtesy of the Central Academy of Fine Arts

The Guangdong Luofugong Museum, a new private museum in Shunde, South China's Guangdong Province, opened to the public on Tuesday with a new exhibition from the Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) in Beijing.In a press release for the opening, Wang Zhong, dean of the School of Urban Design at CAFA, said that the new exhibition features 154 artworks, including paintings, sculptures and installation works, from 64 artists.The exhibition also marks the beginning of the School of Urban Design at CAFA's Lecong Culture and Arts Season.Aiming to be an international creative design town, Lecong township in Shunde is cooperating with CAFA on a series of cultural events that will include exhibitions, lectures and art forums over the following few months.In the press release, Zhang Xinjie, a representative of the Lecong local government, described the new museum and the first exhibition as important contributions to local history.He emphasized that the township is looking to attract more artists as well as studios to the area in the hopes of becoming a major art hub in South China.The exhibition is scheduled to run until October.