US actress Annette Bening to become first woman to head Venice International Film Festival jury in more than a decade

US actress Annette Bening will preside over the jury for this year's Venice International Film Festival, organizers said Wednesday.



"It was time to break with a long list of male presidents and invite a brilliant, talented and inspiring woman to chair our international competition jury," the prestigious festival's artistic director, Alberto Barbera, said in a statement.



"A sophisticated and instinctive actress, able to portray complex shadings of character, Annette Bening brings to her roles an understatement, a warmth and a natural elegance that makes watching her films a wonderful and ever-enriching experience," enthused Barbera of the American Beauty star and two-time Golden Globe winner.



In a statement, Bening, who will be the first woman to chair the Venice jury since French actress Catherine Deneuve in 2006, said she was "honored to be asked to serve as the president of the jury for this year's event.



"I look forward to seeing the movies and working with my fellow jury members to celebrate the best of this year's cinema from all over the world."



Bening won her Globes in 2005 for Adorable Julia and in 2011 for The Kids Are All Right while she has received four Oscar nominations, including for best actress in 2000 for American Beauty.



Her predecessor presiding over the Venice jury was British director Sam Mendes, who landed an Oscar for American Beauty.





