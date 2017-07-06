Drug rehabilitation center applies VR in treatment of addicts

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2017/7/6 17:58:08

Recovering drug addicts receive treatment assisted by VR technology at a compulsory drug rehabilitation center in Liangzhu Town, East China's Zhejiang Province, July 5, 2017. The technology is said to help reduce an addict's drug cravings. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)



 

