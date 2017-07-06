New services, deals

Cathay Dragon



Cathay Dragon recently announced an expansion of its code-sharing agreement with Shenzhen Airlines which will see the airline add three new destinations to its network in the Chinese mainland.



In the strengthened agreement, Cathay Dragon's "KA" code will be placed on Shenzhen Airlines' flights between Hong Kong and Yantai, Ji'nan and Harbin, while Shenzhen Airlines' "ZH" code will be placed on Cathay Dragon's services between Hong Kong and Nanjing and Xi'an.



Cathay Dragon customers traveling on Shenzhen Airlines' code-sharing flights will enjoy the convenience of checked-through baggage services to their final destination.



United Airlines



United Airlines on Monday announced an additional Boeing 777-300ER service to its flight schedules.



The service is the airline's newest aircraft type featuring the all-new United Polaris business class seats.



The service is expected to begin on routes from San Francisco to Beijing in September, San Francisco to Frankfurt in early October, and New York to Tokyo Narita in late October.



Boeing 777-300ER aircraft are already in service on United's San Francisco to Hong Kong and New York to Tel Aviv routes.



United expects to place into service all 14 aircraft in its first 777-300ER order in 2017. The airline recently announced an order for four additional 777-300ER aircraft.



Etihad Airways



Etihad Airways adopted Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on Sunday after its inaugural flight from Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates.



The new 787-9 Dreamliner features Etihad Airways' next-generation business and economy class seats. It will operate with 299 seats - 28 in business class and 271 in economy class - which represents a 14 percent capacity increase.

