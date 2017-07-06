Illegal eatery crackdown leaves a sour taste

The Shanghai Municipal Food and Drug Administration ordered more than 50 illegal restaurants that were operating in residential buildings to close down, the Jiefang Daily reported on Thursday.



Customers booked for these restaurants through two WeChat accounts, which had not been registered with the food and drug administration.



Private restaurants that have opened in residential or commercial buildings, and often with no fixed menu, are growing in popularity in Shanghai.



The administration is now investigating the two WeChat accounts following a report by the Shanghai Morning Post on Tuesday about how these restaurants were operating without proper licenses.



These restaurants also created nuisance and safety issues to residents as many customers were crowding into the residential buildings.



Following the crackdown, WeChat information about these illegal private eateries is no longer available. People who run such restaurants can be fined between 50,000 yuan ($7,372) and 100,000 yuan.

