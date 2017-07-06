Shanghai buses now stream for safety

The Shanghai Bashi Industrial (Group) Co, which operates public bus services in Shanghai, has introduced a streaming media platform to monitor the real-time situations in its 5,300 buses, the Xinmin Evening News reported on Thursday.



Previously there were rather limited procedures to ensure the safe operation of the buses. The company had to rely on bus drivers and random checks by staff inspectors.



Adopting a proactive approach to ensure safety, the bus company tested the streaming media platform using 4G technology in April and has prepared techniques to cope with emergencies. It has also completed a hardware upgrade for all buses.



It is also working on a technology that detects and analyzes any suspicious behavior by passengers.





