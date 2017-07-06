Word Matters

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"The crayfish are so big, they must taste good!"After a man surnamed Xue had some crayfish with his friends in a restaurant, he couldn't get the delicacy off his mind. On the morning of April 15, he rode his scooter to the restaurant and stole some crayfish from the fridge. A week later after he finished eating those crayfish, he went back to the restaurant and stole some more. The restaurant owner called the police, who identified Xue from a CCTV camera. Xue was charged in the Minhang District People's Procuratorate for stealing more than 15 kilograms of crayfish.