In the Internet going viral is not corny but can be sickening

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

Before the advent of social media and Internet fame, the word "viral" brought to mind sickening images of infection, nausea, inflammation and worse. Today, "viral" suggests a video or post that circulates rapidly throughout digital platforms like WeChat or Weibo. Unfortunately, many of the symptoms of the former definition now seem to apply to the latter.



When viral videos first started spreading in the early 2000s, they had a more innocent tone. Netizens found comedic value in the simplest things. I remember sharing these videos with my friends by e-mail through a dial-up modem, which most post-2000 children would regard as a steam-driven contraption.



However, with social media spreading throughout our everyday lives, more people are now seeking to cut themselves a slice of online fame - or, in many cases, notoriety.



Gone are the innocent days of silly cat memes and harmless pranks. The growing need for attention has some netizens pushing the limits of absurdity, often resorting to dangerous and outlandish theatrics just for some "likes" and "shares." Like a real viral infection, these attention-grabbing displays often result in a multitude of nasty side effects.



Perhaps one of the most striking examples of this is the now infamous corn drill challenge. The challenge, which involves eating corn spinning on a drill, was first made famous in China when vlogger Eater Yang posted a clip of himself trying it out. Within four days, the post had garnered upwards of 9,000 votes and 1,500 comments.



Even though the challenge was risky and, frankly, stupid, that didn't stop netizens from jumping on the bandwagon trying to snatch some of Yang's fame for themselves.



One video that was shared widely on Weibo showed a man losing his front teeth quickly and painfully. Another more stomach-turning video shows a Chinese woman getting her hair caught in the drill. She was literally scalped in the video.



While this disturbing video might have won her a kind of short-lived stardom, it also left her with a large bald patch and a trip to the hospital. In this case - and many others - the Internet "virus" left a real physical side effect. Bald spot? Check. Nausea? Check.



The netizens' burgeoning demand for horror and the shock factors reveals a general decline in the intelligence and quality of online discourse. The Internet has become a breeding ground for obnoxious challenges. Up votes and shares are now often worth more than logic, good taste or personal safety.



Impressionable teens, a group known to be naturally rash, are especially likely to fall into this trap. Research shows that the teenage brain is compelled to seek out new experiences, but has not yet developed the kind of judgment needed to make rational choices. Throw in a risky challenge like the corn drill, and you have a recipe for disaster, if not tragedy.



But should we blame these teenagers when so many others are reinforcing idiotic behavior by showering the fools with "likes" and comments of approval? Just a few weeks ago, my Facebook feed was plastered with people sharing the same video: a woman from Chengdu cooking and eating hotpot in a moving car. Many users praised her ingenuity.



I really don't understand what goes through people's minds in examples like this one. Sure, the video is "creative," but what part of a moving vehicle and a boiling pot placed right next to your lap screams "good idea"? I was quite relieved to see that at least some users pointed out the dangers of the video, hopefully deterring any attention-seeking netizens from making this the next big thing.



In a post about brainstorming viral video hits, the author aptly stated: "Viral video marketing is really all about coming up with really, really stupid ideas until one of them is so stupid that the world falls in love with it."



There is no doubt that the Internet can be a wonderful place, full of accessible information and global connections. The ability to secure a rapt audience is something that can come in handy when it comes to one's career and self-branding. Our senses of humor and fun have also evolved in many ways, which we can view as positive.



But we're also headed down a slippery slope of stupidity. This unbridled desire for fame and getting rich quickly has led us to abandon some of our most basic values: rationality, intelligence and the understanding that eating corn off a rotating drill was never a good idea.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.