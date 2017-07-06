Chengdu university graduates will be able to get local hukou immediately

The capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province said on Sunday it will grant permanent residence permits to graduates from local universities even before they find employment.



The policy will allow all graduates of universities in Chengdu to get a local hukou, provided they present their degree certificates, the Beijing Youth Daily reported.



Previously, graduates had to find work before getting a hukou. Chengdu was one of the hardest cities in which to find graduate jobs in 2013, the Chengdu Business Daily reported.



Graduates from universities in other cities who want to find a job in Chengdu will be offered seven days of free accommodation in the city, according to the policy.



As Beijing and Shanghai limit access to local hukou in a bid to control the size of their populations, other cities are trying to attract more young professionals.



Beijing has been reducing the number of hukou it hands out to graduates year-on-year since 2014, the Beijing Youth Daily reported, with less than 9,000 to be issued this year.



Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province, announced on June 29 it will attract over a million talents in the next five years. It will offer new graduates payments of up to 30,000 yuan ($4,400) over two years.



Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, will invest 3.8 billion yuan to attract college graduates, according to the Beijing Youth Daily.



Beijing Youth Daily





