China and Germany: Can common interests outweigh differences?

Photos: Courtesy of Zhang Peijin

As major trading partners, and the previous and next hosts of the G20 , China and Germany are working closely on every front. This was the message shared by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during his most recent visit to Germany. But issues such as market economy status, anti-dumping regulations and arms embargoes still top the list of differences between China and the EU member state. How these differences are addressed will be critical for both sides.

These are the highlights from a recent TV debate co-produced by China Global Television Network and Germany’s largest public TV station ARD. Guest speakers from both countries met in Berlin to discuss matters of mutual interests and differences.For both countries, combating climate change is a major concern. Prof. Sebastian Heilmann, Director of the Mercator Institute on China Studies, believes China and Germany should take the lead.

“The international strategic situation has changed with the Trump administration, with the withdrawal from the climate mitigation policy and doubts about multilateral trade policy. There is clearly new necessity and room for collaboration between China and Germany on those issues. In climate policy, if we wouldn’t see joint leadership in the G20 coordinated between Germany and China, this multilateral policy runs the risk of failing.”Fighting trade barriers is another major topic with the risk of de-globalization. Germany has been demanding wider access to China’s markets, where foreign companies as Volkswagen are obligated to establish joint ventures with Chinese partners. Charles Liu, Founder of China’s Hao Capital, thinks change of perception is the key for both.

“In the past, Western companies went to China because of cheap labor and manufacturing. Today, they are drooling over the market and the market size. China is an extremely competitive place. When Metro of Germany wants to set up their supermarkets in China, they found Walmart was already there, Carrefour was already there, the local Chinese supermarkets are all set up and running. One has to get used to the idea that for Western multinationals, China is more important as a market than it was in the past.”Chen Han, Co-CEO of China Europe International Exchange, is also confident in the bilateral trade links. “Financial connectivity between China and Germany is more important than ever before. Germany is the second country to join the AIIB in the EU. Deutsche Bank signed an agreement with the China Development Bank to cooperate in international investment. Financial cooperation is very important to support trade connectivity and real economy connectivity. Germany is very competitive in advanced manufacturing industry.”

While the West is often critical of China’s Africa policy, Prof. Gudrun Wacker from the German Institute for International and Security Affairs begs to differ. “The idea behind Belt and Road Initiative is that development will bring stability. You need a certain amount of stability to go forward with development. When you bring development, this will bring stability. In a way we see the same in Africa, there are a lot of biases against China’s engagement in Africa. Overall there are a lot of positive effects. There is also engagement in agriculture, education. So this picture that China just takes the resources is not true.”

It is hard to predict how long the honeymoon period between China and Germany will last. But one thing is for sure: China and the EU need to find new roles in some uncharted territories. And blame games will not help in the process, whereas both sides – and the world – will benefit much if China and Germany can act together.

