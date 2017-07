Visitors take a look at graphene-based products during the World Graphene Innovation Conference held in Changzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province on Thursday. The graphene sector in China reached 4 billion yuan ($588 million) last year, with most sales in industries such as semiconductor, battery energy and electronics. The global graphene market is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2025, domestic news portal cs.com.cn reported.