Saudi Arabia increases light crude exports to Japan to offset revenue lost

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, has boosted its market share in Japan, its biggest market in Asia, by selling more light crude to the country as a way to offset revenue lost while implementing OPEC's production cuts.
Middle East crude sellers consider Japan, the world's fourth-largest oil importer, a premium market since its refiners will pay more to secure supply compared with other Asian buyers. Saudi Arabia raises revenue by boosting sales of more expensive light crude since it cut its supply of so-called heavy crude to comply with the agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non-OPEC producers to reduce output.
Japan's imports of Saudi crude between January and June reached 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd), 7.7 percent higher than a year ago, making it Japan's biggest supplier, according to trade flows data on Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The increase was mainly in Arab Extra Light as state oil giant Saudi Aramco offered extra cargoes on top of contracted volumes to Japanese buyers, two Japanese refining sources said. They declined to be named due to company policies.
Imports of Arab Extra Light and Arab Light were 160,000 bpd higher through May at 1.03 million bpd, said Virendra Chauhan, Singapore-based analyst at consultancy Energy Aspects.
Saudi Arabia "clearly sees Asia as its backyard and as a center of growth and long-term source of demand. As such, it does not want to give up too much market share here," he said.
Japan's spending on oil through May surged 73 percent year-on-year to 3.82 trillion yen ($33.64 billion), data from the Ministry of Finance
shows.