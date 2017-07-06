What’s hot on Sina Weibo

# Baoji-Lanzhou high-speed railway comes online# views: 6.05m



A newly built high-speed railway connecting cities in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Gansu Province is expected to go into service this Sunday.



The 402-kilometer-long railway line linking Baoji and Lanzhou marks Northwest China's official integration into the national high-speed railway network, according to China Railway.



The railway will make it possible to travel between the two cities in less than two hours, while in the past it took seven hours.



Tickets for the new line have been on sale since Thursday.



#University enhances acceptance letters with AR# views: 700k



Northwestern Polytechnical University (NPU) students can scan their offers of acceptance using their mobile phones to get familiar with the campus before they arrive.



NPU, based in Northwest China, has integrated augmented reality (AR) technology into its paper offers of acceptance to give students access to information about the university in an interactive way.



Students can learn about the history of the university by scanning the front page of the offer and find out more information by scanning the reverse side.



"The AR offer perfectly shows our focus on history and innovation," an employee in the Northwestern Polytechnical University admissions office said.



#Man abused for not giving seat to pregnant woman# views: 809k



A young man was verbally abused on the Shanghai subway Monday for refusing to give up his seat for a pregnant woman.



The man, whose name has not been disclosed, was about to offer his seat to the pregnant woman on Line 9 but changed his mind after being ordered to do so by another female passenger.



He was then criticized by the female passenger.



"I was exhausted too," he later said on his Weibo account, "It's not my duty."



#Debt collectors gather at LETV headquarters# views: 798k



Debt collectors from 19 companies gathered at the LETV headquarters in Beijing Wednesday, demanding that online broadcasting tycoon Jia Yueting pay back money he owes.



LETV owes the 19 companies, mainly advertisement and construction service providers, more than 60 million yuan ($8.82m) in total, according to one debt collector.



LETV is currently facing a debt crisis.



The online video platform confirmed that more than 99 percent of the shares its CEO held had been frozen as of Tuesday.



Global Times

