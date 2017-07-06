Official punished over aloof behavior during disaster relief

An official from Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province, has been punished for inappropriate behavior during disaster relief operations, chinanews.com reported Tuesday.



The official, Liu Zhuang, director of community services of Lujiang, a district in the flood zone, received a severe inner-Party warning for acting aloof during disaster relief operations.



He was caught in a video clip smoking and chewing betel nut while standing under an umbrella held by a woman.



During a conflict between a colleague and flood-stricken residents, Liu did not step in to mediate as he was supposed to, the report said.



An investigation conducted into the incident has shown that Liu did fail to fulfill his responsibilities and both Liu and his colleague have been punished for inappropriate behavior, lack of patience and inaction during the disaster relief operations.



