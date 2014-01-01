‘Jaws’ eats 72 dogs in 10 minutes

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut, a competitive eater, talks like any other athlete. Conditioning is key for pushing the body to its limit, the 33-year-old Californian says.



He certainly stretched that limit on Tuesday, downing 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes at the annual wiener-eating contest on New York's Coney Island, a tradition that marks every Independence Day holiday in the United States.



Chestnut won the competition for the 10th time and improved on the speed-eating tally he posted last summer.



In 2016, Chestnut wolfed down 70 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win the title.



After Tuesday's victory, organizer George Shea praised Chestnut.



"He is an American hero. He stands as a representative of freedom, of the American ideal," said Shea to the 30,000 spectators.



Chestnut spoke of himself in more measured language.



"I am just a goofy dude who likes to eat. I am a lucky guy, to travel around the world and eat and make people smile," he told reporters.



AFP





