We need to talk about sex, robot experts say

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making its way into the global sex market, bringing with it a revolution in robotic "sextech" designed to offer gratification with a near-human touch.



In a report on the growing market in sex robots, the Foundation for Responsible Robotics said rapidly advancing technologies have already led to the creation of "android love dolls."



They can be customized down to the nipple shape and pubic hair color, and can cost between $5,000 and $15,000.



The life-like robots raise complex issues that should be considered by policymakers and the public, the report said.



Noel Sharkey, a professor of AI and robotics at Britain's University of Sheffield, said it was difficult to predict how far or fast the market would grow.



On the issue of "meaningful" relationships, the report said that with current AI technology, and even in the foreseeable future, no human-to-robot feelings would ever be mutual.



"The best robots could do is 'fake it,'" the report said. "Robots cannot feel love."



Reuters

