Xi urges Moon to address China's concerns to clear path to improve ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that Beijing hopes Seoul can address China's major concerns and handle relevant issues properly so as to clear obstacles for the improvement of bilateral ties.



Xi made the remarks as he met with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in in Berlin on Thursday before his journey to Hamburg for the G20 summit. This is the first meeting between the heads of the two countries since Moon took office.



Xi said that bilateral ties between the two countries have faced some difficulties, and this is not what we want to see.



China hopes both sides can use the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and South Korea as an opportunity to learn the historic lessons and experiences with South Korea, and work to put bilateral relations back on the right track of healthy and stable development, Xi said during the meeting.



Xi also expressed appreciation to Moon for his decision to send a delegation to join the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing in May, and sent a special envoy to deliver a hand-written letter from Moon to express his positive wish to improve ties and deal with sensitive issues.



Moon said South Korea attaches great importance to its relationship with China, and Seoul appreciates a Chinese company's assistance in salvaging the sunken South Korean ferry the Sewol.



Moon said he fully understands China's concerns and is willing to deepen communication with China.



"The meeting lays a foundation for the recovery of the China-South Korean relationship, but it doesn't mean the problem has been solved, so we should remain cautious," Da Zhigang, director of the Heilongjiang Provincial Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of Northeast Asian Studies, told the Global Times on Thursday.



"Currently, there are some signs of recovery in economic and cultural areas between China and South Korea, but this is just a positive response from China for Moon's positive will and attitude. Although Moon used an 'environmental impact assessment' to slow down the deployment of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system, China will not back down on its tough stance of demanding Seoul to withdraw THAAD, so the problem still exists," Da said.



Uncertainty over North Korea might reactivate the deployment of THAAD, and China can only be cautiously optimistic on the China-South Korean ties in the future, Da further said.



North Korea launched what it said was an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday, the same day as the US Fourth of July holiday.