Chongqing’s glass bottom skywalk thrills tourists

Tourists look on while standing on a glass-bottomed skywalk, certified as the world's longest, at the Ordovician park in Wansheng, Chongqing on June 1. Photo: CFP

Suspended more than 120 meters above a gaping chasm, the world's longest cantilevered glass skywalk is delighting and terrifying visitors in China.The v-shaped walkway stretches almost 70 meters from a sheer cliff face in ­Chongqing, offering intrepid tourists a ­vertigo-inducing view of the ground some 123 meters below.No more than 30 people are allowed on the skywalk at any one time.While some pause to pose for photos, others find it all a little too much to cope with, and grip the handrail with both hands as they inch along the walkway.The structure at the ­Ordovician park in Wansheng was ­certified earlier this year by the Guinness World Records as being the longest of its type anywhere on the planet.Similar glass-bottomed constructions have become popular attractions at scenic parks in China. Last year, a 430-meter-long, 300-meter-high glass bridge opened in neighboring Hunan Province. It temporarily closed after being overwhelmed by crowds.