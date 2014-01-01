Paintings offer DR Congo village tourism lifeline

There's no electricity and only 500 residents in the Congolese village of Makwatsha, but a long-standing tradition by its womenfolk has turned it almost by accident into a star attraction for Chinese tourists.



The outside walls of the huts are decorated with paintings of local life, flowers and butterflies, making "the village of the women painters" a draw also for tourists from France and Belgium.



"For the color, we use only the earth," says Prosperine Mwelma, 60, dressed in a bright blue and yellow wrap and holding a paint brush.



"We dig to find the pink color," she says, her hands covered with the village's ochre clay soil.



The murals of daily village life, painted by the women during the dry season, caught the eye of the director of the local French cultural institute when he passed through on holiday - and he decided tell the world.



Not only did he contact a local travel agency to try to put the village on the tourism map but he also organized for some of the women to be invited to Paris in 2014 to exhibit their paintings.



For the Paris trip the villagers painted their works onto canvas and sold eight of them for a total of $60,000.



"On our own, we couldn't have done it," says Jean-Pierre Kabaso, chief of the village some 40 kilometers south of Lubumbashi, the capital of Haut-Katanga Province in the southeast of Democratic Republic of Congo.



Now on tourist itineraries, the village's painting tradition could become an important source of income in the future, the 52-year-old chief says.



When tourists come to the village on a day trip, they walk around, see the huts, discover how the villagers collect clay nearby to make the colors and are able to talk to them.



"There are other projects in the works, including plans for an exhibition in Washington," Kabaso says.



The intrepid travellers who do manage the journey to Haut-Katanga leave an impression on local residents.



"The international tourists often make the Congolese realize the beauty of their homeland," says Eric Monga, a local official of the Federation of Congolese Business.





