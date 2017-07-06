Happy birthday:



Your sunny disposition will lead you to be the center of attention this weekend. Do not hesitate to use this opportunity to find support for a project that you believe in. Others will respond to your imagination and ideas. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 8, 12, 17.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



This weekend will be the perfect opportunity to strengthen your relationship with a friend or lover. Laughter will energize you both and bring more fun into your lives. Financial opportunities are right around the corner so keep your eyes peeled. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



A packed schedule will cause you to be pulled in several directions at once this weekend. It will be impossible to please everyone, so choose carefully where you want to focus your energies. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Ignore negative comments from others. Your goals are too important to let those who do not share your vision drag you from the right path. Your competitive nature will push you to reach all new heights. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



All you need is confidence in your own abilities in order to prevail this weekend. Thick skin will be needed to ignore the inevitable criticism from those who are jealous of your success. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



The perfect romantic moment is coming this weekend. This will be the perfect time to take a relationship to an all new level. If you have an important question to ask, this would be the time. ✭✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You have what it takes to achieve anything you want, now you just need to figure out what that is. Take some time out this weekend to reflect on what you want out of life. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You will miss out on an opportunity for travel if you are not willing to take some risks. Knowledge is power. Do what you can to incorporate learning new skills into your daily routine. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Your need to have fun will be overwhelming this weekend. Feel free to change your plans at any time. Both you and those around you will enjoy a little bit of spontaneity. This will be a great time to try something new. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Your family has high expectations for you. While you may feel that it's your responsibility to live up to those expectations, don't hesitate to be more forgiving with yourself if you find that you are getting stressed out. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Organization will be the name of the game this weekend. Keeping your personal papers in order will save you time and money in the near future. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You may feel a little dissatisfied with life, but things on the whole are pretty good. What you need is a change from the norm. An outdoor adventure will help put some spice back into your life. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



It will take more effort than normal to get anything done this weekend. Fortunately this is just a temporary situation. It might be a good idea to put off difficult tasks until your luck turns around. ✭✭



