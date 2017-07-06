Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/6 19:23:44

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Vessel detector

  6 Hard shot in tennis

 11 Clothing protector

 14 Liqueur flavor

 15 Very virile

 16 Written tribute, of sorts

 17 What conceited Bob took his sled on?

 19 Simple storage container

 20 Gourmet dinner division

 21 "Come on down!" announcer Johnny

 23 Originally

 26 Like a hard-hitting crime drama

 27 AWOL student

 28 Nice thing on a hot day

 30 Like any NBA center

 31 Check casher

 32 Sports official, briefly

 35 Every single bit

 36 Wallflower's quality

 38 Cross-shaped Greek character

 39 Squealer, in slang

 40 Whimpers

 41 Declines in the center

 42 Mirror reflections

 44 Lampoon cousin

 46 Crushed pulp

 48 Sermon on the Mount locale

 49 Common daisy

 50 Lacking a musical key

 52 "Ad" add-on

 53 What conceited Bob's street is made of?

 58 Ruckus

 59 "He's ___ nowhere man ..."

 60 "Home Alone" boy

 61 1860s soldier, informally

 62 Hear again

 63 Adjust to circumstances

DOWN

  1 Used a chair

  2 Yoko of music

 3  Pen point

  4 Far from gregarious

  5 Given new life, spiritually

  6 Brainy

  7 Supplies with personnel

  8 Farmer's field unit

  9 Moo ___ pork

 10 Feted ones

 11 What conceited Bob orders at a seafood place?

 12 Green Day's "American ___"

 13 Legendary comedian Jack

 18 Heavy blow

 22 Taylor of old Hollywood

 23 Perfume obtained from petals

 24 Bit of a merry refrain

 25 What conceited Bob is gainfully employed with?

 26 Turns right on horseback

 28 Afflictions

 29 Some breads

 31 TV's comical Gomer

 33 Tsunami relative

 34 Colored warning flare

 36 Big part of a computer keyboard

 37 Bigger than big

 41 Like a circus performer who gets high?

 43 Polite word before "I"

 44 Balanced mentally

 45 It stays lit all summer

 46 Bear type

 47 Nitrous ___ (laughing gas)

 48 Old-school "Will you look at that!"

 50 Support in criminality

 51 It helps one drift over a white blanket

 54 Rich rock?

 55 Seeds in a lab

 56 Tiny bite

 57 Differ ending

solution



 



