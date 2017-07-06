puzzle
ACROSS
1 Vessel detector
6 Hard shot in tennis
11 Clothing protector
14 Liqueur flavor
15 Very virile
16 Written tribute, of sorts
17 What conceited Bob took his sled on?
19 Simple storage container
20 Gourmet dinner division
21 "Come on down!" announcer Johnny
23 Originally
26 Like a hard-hitting crime drama
27 AWOL student
28 Nice thing on a hot day
30 Like any NBA center
31 Check casher
32 Sports official, briefly
35 Every single bit
36 Wallflower's quality
38 Cross-shaped Greek character
39 Squealer, in slang
40 Whimpers
41 Declines in the center
42 Mirror reflections
44 Lampoon cousin
46 Crushed pulp
48 Sermon on the Mount locale
49 Common daisy
50 Lacking a musical key
52 "Ad" add-on
53 What conceited Bob's street is made of?
58 Ruckus
59 "He's ___ nowhere man ..."
60 "Home Alone" boy
61 1860s soldier, informally
62 Hear again
63 Adjust to circumstances
DOWN
1 Used a chair
2 Yoko of music
3 Pen point
4 Far from gregarious
5 Given new life, spiritually
6 Brainy
7 Supplies with personnel
8 Farmer's field unit
9 Moo ___ pork
10 Feted ones
11 What conceited Bob orders at a seafood place?
12 Green Day's "American ___"
13 Legendary comedian Jack
18 Heavy blow
22 Taylor of old Hollywood
23 Perfume obtained from petals
24 Bit of a merry refrain
25 What conceited Bob is gainfully employed with?
26 Turns right on horseback
28 Afflictions
29 Some breads
31 TV's comical Gomer
33 Tsunami relative
34 Colored warning flare
36 Big part of a computer keyboard
37 Bigger than big
41 Like a circus performer who gets high?
43 Polite word before "I"
44 Balanced mentally
45 It stays lit all summer
46 Bear type
47 Nitrous ___ (laughing gas)
48 Old-school "Will you look at that!"
50 Support in criminality
51 It helps one drift over a white blanket
54 Rich rock?
55 Seeds in a lab
56 Tiny bite
57 Differ ending
solution