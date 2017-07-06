puzzle





ACROSS



1 Vessel detector



6 Hard shot in tennis



11 Clothing protector



14 Liqueur flavor



15 Very virile



16 Written tribute, of sorts



17 What conceited Bob took his sled on?



19 Simple storage container



20 Gourmet dinner division



21 "Come on down!" announcer Johnny



23 Originally



26 Like a hard-hitting crime drama



27 AWOL student



28 Nice thing on a hot day



30 Like any NBA center



31 Check casher



32 Sports official, briefly



35 Every single bit



36 Wallflower's quality



38 Cross-shaped Greek character



39 Squealer, in slang



40 Whimpers



41 Declines in the center



42 Mirror reflections



44 Lampoon cousin



46 Crushed pulp



48 Sermon on the Mount locale



49 Common daisy



50 Lacking a musical key



52 "Ad" add-on



53 What conceited Bob's street is made of?



58 Ruckus



59 "He's ___ nowhere man ..."



60 "Home Alone" boy



61 1860s soldier, informally



62 Hear again



63 Adjust to circumstances

DOWN



1 Used a chair



2 Yoko of music



3 Pen point



4 Far from gregarious



5 Given new life, spiritually



6 Brainy



7 Supplies with personnel



8 Farmer's field unit



9 Moo ___ pork



10 Feted ones



11 What conceited Bob orders at a seafood place?



12 Green Day's "American ___"



13 Legendary comedian Jack



18 Heavy blow



22 Taylor of old Hollywood



23 Perfume obtained from petals



24 Bit of a merry refrain



25 What conceited Bob is gainfully employed with?



26 Turns right on horseback



28 Afflictions



29 Some breads



31 TV's comical Gomer



33 Tsunami relative



34 Colored warning flare



36 Big part of a computer keyboard



37 Bigger than big



41 Like a circus performer who gets high?



43 Polite word before "I"



44 Balanced mentally



45 It stays lit all summer



46 Bear type



47 Nitrous ___ (laughing gas)



48 Old-school "Will you look at that!"



50 Support in criminality



51 It helps one drift over a white blanket



54 Rich rock?



55 Seeds in a lab



56 Tiny bite



57 Differ ending





solution





