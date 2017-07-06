Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Movie lines

Transformers: The Last Knight



变形金刚5：最后的骑士



(biànxínɡ jīn ɡānɡ wǔ zuìhòu de qíshì)

1. It has been said throughout the ages, that there can be no victory, without sacrifice.



一直以来, 人们都说：没有牺牲, 就没有胜利。



(yīzhí yǐlái, rénmen dōushuō méiyǒu xīshēnɡ, jiù méiyǒu shènɡlì.)

2. The imminent destruction of all we know and love, begins now.



我们所熟知和热爱的一切即将被毁灭, 就从现在开始。



(wǒmen suǒ shúzhī hé rèài de yīqiè jíjiānɡ bèi huǐmiè, jiù cónɡ xiànzài kāishǐ.)

3. When all seems lost, a few brave souls can save everything we've ever known.



当一切似乎都失去了, 只有一部分勇敢的人可以拯救我们所知的一切。



(dānɡ yīqiè sìhū dōu shīqù le, zhǐyǒu yī bùfèn yǒnɡɡǎn de rén kěyǐ zhěnɡjiù wǒmen suǒzhī de yīqiè.)



4. These are troubled times. Without leaders, chaos reigns.



在这动乱的年代, 没有领袖, 被混乱所统治。



(zài zhè dònɡluàn de niándài, méiyǒu lǐnɡxiù, bèi hùnluàn suǒ tǒnɡzhì.)

5. For my world to live, yours must die.



为了我之存活, 你须灭亡。



(wéile wǒ zhī cúnhuó, nǐ xū mièwánɡ.)