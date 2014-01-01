Tencent plans to get its answer to Kindle Store listed in Hong Kong

Chinese Internet giant Tencent is to list China Literature, the biggest online publishing business in the Chinese mainland, in Hong Kong with a report saying it could raise as much as half-a-billion dollars.



In documents filed in the financial hub on Tuesday, Tencent says it will hold at least 50 percent of the firm - similar to Amazon's Kindle Store - and remain its parent after the spin-off. It currently holds a 62 percent stake.



Bloomberg News said the firm plans to list this year and cited unnamed people close to the deal as saying it could raise $500 million.



The move will come as a boost to the city's technology sector, which has struggled to attract new listings and start-ups, despite being the world's top IPO market last year.



The company has hired Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse as joint sponsors of the IPO.



The deal comes after the mainland's popular selfie app developer Meitu's $629 million IPO in December - the biggest IPO by a technology company in Hong Kong for almost a decade.



China Literature sells e-books and operates a publishing platform in the world's biggest Internet market with more than 5 million writers and almost 10 million works.



Formerly known as China Reading, the Shanghai-based company was created through a merger between Tencent's online literature arm and Shanda Cloudary.



Tencent started its online reading business in 2004 and it grew substantially after the acquisition of Cloudary Corp in 2014 for $729.6 million. Cloudary had filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2011 and 2012, before withdrawing the listing application in 2013 "due to market conditions," the filing showed.



Fundraising by tech firms in Hong Kong accounted for an average 2.5 percent of all IPOs since the global financial crisis in 2008, Thomson Reuters data shows. That compares with 13.6 percent for the New York Stock Exchange.





