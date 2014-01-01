European space agency unveils craft for first mission to Mercury

European and Japanese scientists Thursday proudly unveiled the BepiColombo spacecraft ahead of its seven-year journey to Mercury, one of the Solar System's most enigmatic planets.



Due to be launched in 2018, BepiColombo will be the European Space Agency's first mission to the closest rock to the Sun. The mission has an unusual design, comprising a "stacked aircraft" carrying two orbiters - one European, the other Japanese - which will separate on arrival to go into different orbits around Mercury.



BepiColombo aims to "follow up on many of the intriguing results of NASA's Messenger mission, probing deeper into Mercury's mysteries than ever before," ESA said.



The joint project involves more than 33 companies from 12 EU nations, as well as firms from the US and Japan.



It has been delayed several times, but missions chiefs are now confident that it is on track to launch in October next year.



Mercury is the "most peculiar of all rocky planets," Alvaro Gimenez, ESA's director of Science told reporters at the agency's center in the Dutch coastal town of Noordwijk. Its surface is wracked by extreme temperatures, from +450 to -180 C.



It also has a magnetic field, the only rocky planet besides Earth to have one. But Mercury's field is so weak that it does not provide a shield against solar radiation.





