Turkey rejects proposals to drop EU accession talks

Turkey rejects any proposals to drop European Union accession talks in favor of cooperation in other areas, its EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik said on Thursday ahead of a European Parliament vote on suspending Turkey's membership bid.



Speaking during a visit to Ankara by EU enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn, Celik said it was wrong for EU lawmakers to call for the suspension of Turkey's membership talks, adding such approaches would benefit neither side.



"We reject with the back of our hand any proposals that there should be strong cooperation between Turkey and the EU in other areas instead of accession talks," Celik told reporters.



On Wednesday, EU lawmakers called for a suspension of Turkey's membership talks with the European Union, saying President Tayyip Erdogan's crackdown on opponents meant Ankara did not meet the bloc's democratic criteria.



A vote on the proposal is expected to pass comfortably on Thursday, but the parliament has limited influence on the issue. The European Commission and EU governments have ignored calls for a formal suspension of a process already in limbo.



Turkey's ties with its European allies have deteriorated since last July's abortive putsch, with Turkey accusing some European states of not showing enough support.



"The European Parliament has failed in its solidarity with Turkey following the coup attempt. We had expected strong support, but the call to end membership talks instead is wrong," Celik said.





