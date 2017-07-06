Alipay to launch ‘No Cash City Week’ in Aug

Alipay, China's e-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding's third-party payment tool, announced on Thursday that the first "No Cash City Week" campaign in the world, a joint effort between Alipay and many cities across the country, is scheduled for August 1 to 8.



Alipay did not reveal more details about incentives it would offer for the campaign, but the payment platform has said the incentives' scale would be "unprecedented," according to a Xinhua News Agency report on Thursday.



Cities including North China's Tianjin Municipality, Fuzhou, capital of East China's Fujian Province, and Guiyang, capital of Southwest China's Guizhou Province joined the campaign proposed by Alipay last week, the report said.



Alipay said in February that it would beef up efforts to help China take a lead in becoming a cashless society within five years.





