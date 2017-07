Lanzhou, capital of Northwest China's Gansu Province, is preparing to launch a second freight train service to South Asia, officials announced on Thursday.The new line will start from Lanzhou, traveling through Kashgar in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to the Gwadar Port of Pakistan, Xu Chunhua, director of the Lanzhou International Trade and Logistic Park, said at the China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair.