Eight die, 62 injured in stampede at Malawi independence celebrations

Eight people, including five children, have been confirmed dead on Thursday in a stampede at Malawi's Independence celebrations in the capital, police said.



Spokesperson for Central Region Police, Superintendent Nolliettie Chihana, explained that among the dead is one woman and two men.



"Sixty-two have so far sustained injuries but the number is not yet conclusive as more casualties could still come in," said Chihana.



Eyewitnesses at the scene explained that the stampede happened as a multitude struggled to squeeze through the gate into the 40,000 persons capacity Stadium, where the main event marking the celebrations was to take place with the country's President Peter Mutharika as Guest of Honour.



"Many People who were in the front fell to the ground as they struggled to get in and got stamped upon," explained an eyewitness, who further disclosed that the fracas forced the Security team at the scene to pop a teargas canister of in efforts to disperse the crowd.



As the scene calmed down, desperate mothers from around the areas in the vicinity of the stadium panicked as they feared for their children's lives. Some rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital, the country's major referral hospital in the central region, where the casualties had been rushed in.

