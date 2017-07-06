Busy signal

Illustrations: Luo Xuan/GT

On Sunday, He Hongyan, a 35-year-old woman from Chongqing, posted the content of her 11-year-old daughter's dairy on her WeChat Moments, which resonated widely with many parents. In the dairy, the daughter complained that her parents paid too much attention to their mobile phones when they accompanied her. "They said I was their baby, but now I think their mobile phones are their babies," the daughter said. It is without doubt that mobile phones are becoming increasingly important in our daily life. However, with people spending too much time on browsing their mobile phones, the disadvantages of phone addiction is becoming obvious. In a family, parents' companionship is the basis for children to gain a sense of security and a sense of belonging. Excessive use of mobile phones will definitely reduce parents' companionship, harm parent-child interactions, and even leave a bad influence on children's physical and psychological development. If parents cannot resist the temptation of mobile phones, they will miss opportunities to build a loving and warm parent-child relationship.