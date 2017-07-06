Liu Xiaobo’s health takes turn for worse, says hospital

Liu Xiaobo is suffering from deteriorating hepatic function and being treated at the advice of a national medical team, the First Hospital of China Medical University said on Thursday.



His level of bilirubin - a yellow compound that occurs in the normal catabolic pathway that breaks down heme in vertebrates - is rising. A suspicious thrombosis has formed on the intermuscular vein of his lower left limb. The hospital is treating Liu according to the advice of the national expert team, read the hospital's statement.



The hospital also publicized a statement issued by Liu's relative denying rumors that the hospital has stopped applying medicine to Liu.



The photo of a handwritten statement attributed to Liu Hui, brother of Liu Xiaobo's wife Liu Xia, was put on the hospital's website. It denies that the hospital has stopped treating Liu.



As Liu's health worsens, cancer experts have adjusted medication with the consent of his family members, the statement said.



"I'm angry with those who are distorting facts and spreading rumors," read the statement, adding that family members are grateful for the efforts of the medical team.



Liu Xiaobo was sentenced to 11 years in jail on December 25, 2009, after a court in Beijing convicted him of trying to overthrow the government.



