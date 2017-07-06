EU, Japan seal free trade pact

Japan and the EU agreed on Thursday to a free trade pact, creating the world's biggest open economic area and signaling resistance to what they see as US President Donald Trump
's protectionist turn.
Signed in Brussels on the eve of meetings with Trump at a summit in Hamburg, the "political agreement" between two economies accounting for a third of global GDP is heavy with symbolism.
It still leaves some areas of negotiation to be finished, though officials insist the key snags have been overcome.
"Ahead of the G20
summit tomorrow, I believe Japan and the EU are demonstrating our strong political will to fly the flag for free trade against a shift toward protectionism," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a joint news conference with EU institutional chiefs Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker.
"It is a strong message to the world."
In the works for four years, it has been pushed over the line toward a final treaty signature in the coming months by the election of Trump and his moves to ditch a Pacific trade pact that included Japan and leave talks with the EU in limbo.
"Although some are saying that the time of isolationism and disintegration is coming again, we are demonstrating that this is not the case," European Council President Tusk said.