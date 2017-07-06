Singapore PM’s siblings say ready to settle dispute privately

The siblings of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong welcomed on Thursday moves to settle a row over their late father's house privately, but also said any unresolved dispute over his will should be thrashed out in court.
Singaporeans have been riveted since mid-June by a public battle between the heirs of Lee Kuan Yew
, Singapore's long-serving first prime minister, over whether to demolish the old family home or let the government decide whether it should become a heritage site.
Lee Kuan Yew's daughter, Lee Wei Ling, and his youngest son, Lee Hsien Yang, insist that the house should be demolished in accordance with their father's will. Prime Minister Lee has said the government must decide what to do with the property.
The siblings had accused their elder brother of abusing his powers, prompting the prime minister to call an extraordinary special sitting of parliament to "clear the air" over an issue that some people say has tarnished Singapore's image.