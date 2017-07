JDDJ’s O2O income soars

JDDJ, an online-to-offline grocery platform backed by e-commerce platform JD.com, has seen its operating income grow by 7.5 times year-on-year in the first half.



The startup's monthly average gross merchandise volume has surged by more than 30 percent in the first six months, with average order volume increasing by 20 percent year-on-year, the company said in a statement sent to the Global Times.