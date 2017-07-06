HNA Group to continue investment in Germany, Europe, says chairman

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/6 23:43:40





"As a global company with Chinese roots, we believe constructive communication between China and Europe is essential to further boost global trade," HNA Group Chairman Chen Feng said during a state banquet hosed by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in honor of Chinese President



HNA Group has been tapping into the German market since 2008, when the company's flagship carrier launched direct flights connecting Beijing and Berlin, and this route served over 570,000 passengers in June.



Chen also noted that the company made some significant investments in Germany in 2017, including acquiring 82.5 percent of shares in Frankfurt-Hahn Airport, near Frankfurt. Also, the Chinese company became the largest shareholder of Deutsche Bank in May, and the company's other assets in Europe include Avolon in the aircraft leasing sector, Swissport and Gategroup in airport and aviation services, and Carlson Rezidor in the hotels and tourism industry.





Chinese conglomerate HNA Group will further develop its business and investment in Germany as well as in other European countries, as closer diplomatic ties between China and Europe help their trade ties grow, the company's chairman said on Thursday."As a global company with Chinese roots, we believe constructive communication between China and Europe is essential to further boost global trade," HNA Group Chairman Chen Feng said during a state banquet hosed by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in honor of Chinese President Xi Jinping 's visit to Germany on Thursday in Berlin.HNA Group has been tapping into the German market since 2008, when the company's flagship carrier launched direct flights connecting Beijing and Berlin, and this route served over 570,000 passengers in June.Chen also noted that the company made some significant investments in Germany in 2017, including acquiring 82.5 percent of shares in Frankfurt-Hahn Airport, near Frankfurt. Also, the Chinese company became the largest shareholder of Deutsche Bank in May, and the company's other assets in Europe include Avolon in the aircraft leasing sector, Swissport and Gategroup in airport and aviation services, and Carlson Rezidor in the hotels and tourism industry.