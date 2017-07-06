LeEco’s Jia Yueting vows to repay all debts

In response to recent public concern over LeEco's capital crunch and accusations about its financing problems, its chairman Jia Yueting posted on his Weibo account, "I will shoulder all the responsibility for the challenges LeEco is facing now, and will stay accountable for the company's employees, users, clients and investors."



"I'm still the executive director and largest shareholder of LeEco. And resigning from the position of CEO of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp, the listed arm of LeEco, as well as other important roles, all aim at devoting myself to the mass production and quick market appearance of FF91," Jia said in the statement on Thursday, after apologizing for worrying the public.



LeEco is the main investor of US-based Faraday Future's all-electric car FF91, which the US startup claimed is the fastest in the world.



While the company will keep delivering the best products to consumers, Jia said that LeSEE, the group's vehicle unit, would still carry out its strategy as planned. "Even the loudest cynics' voices cannot crush our dream of reforming the auto industry," Jia stressed. He also urged the public to the give LeEco and LeSEE some time, "and we will be able to pay back all the debts to financial institutions, suppliers and other entities." Jia later resigned from his position as the chairman of Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp.





