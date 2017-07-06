Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/6 23:58:39
3900

The number of CHINA RAILWAY Express train trips made so far, the Ministry of Transport said.

40

The number of billionaires who are ethnic Chinese along the route of the Belt and Road initiative.

$700 million

The latest round of financing that Chinese bike-sharing platform ofo has raised, the company announced.

50

The percentage of clean energy that State Power Investment Corp will use to generate electricity by 2020.

$31.9 billion

The global sales of semiconductors in May, the Semiconductor Industry Association said.

Posted in: COMPANIES
blog comments powered by Disqus