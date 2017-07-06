Figuratively Speaking

3900
The number of CHINA RAILWAY Express train trips made so far, the Ministry of Transport
said.
40
The number of billionaires who are ethnic Chinese along the route of the Belt and Road
initiative.
$700 million
The latest round of financing that Chinese bike-sharing platform ofo has raised, the company announced.
50
The percentage of clean energy that State Power Investment Corp will use to generate electricity by 2020.
$31.9 billion
The global sales of semiconductors in May, the Semiconductor Industry Association said.