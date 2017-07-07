Kasparov back from retirement

Former chess world champion Garry Kasparov of Russia is coming out of retirement to play in a US tournament next month, organizers announced Thursday.



Kasparov, who dominated the game for more than 15 years, will compete against nine top players at the ­Sinquefield Cup in St Louis, Missouri.



The former champion, who retired from professional chess in 2005, was given a wild-card entry for the event's Rapid and Blitz competition.



Current world No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway will also play at the tournament, as will American Hikaru Nakamura, ranked second in the world.





